Beefs & Bouquets, Aug. 12

BOUQUET: A huge bouquet to whoever is responsible for the beautiful floral display at the corner of Old Island Highway and Six Mile Road. Thank you!

BOUQUET: To the lady at the drive thru of Tim Horton’s on Goldstream Ave. When we were lining up I butted in front of you due to the way traffic was flowing. You honked your horn to let me know it was unacceptable and I backed up and waved you through. I am not one to like people butting in line, so my apologies. After this you paid for my coffees, so I was thankful I did the right thing. Thank you for my coffee!

BEEF: I fail to understand why cyclists insist on travelling on the sidewalks (legal or not?) when there are good taxpayer funded cycling lanes available. On several occasions I had to quickly get out of the way of oncoming bicycles that were approaching on the sidewalk at unsafe speeds. Perhaps, the fine police officers on bikes could enlighten some of these individuals for the sake of the pedestrians.

BOUQUET: To Tony at the My Chosin Country store, I just wanted to say thank you! You are always so lovely when I arrive for my morning coffee. Your family is a big part of Metchosin and my family appreciates your business and hospitality. Support local everyone especially when they work so hard to give back to the community and keep a clean and safe environment.

BEEF: Responding to Lagoon Road closure. Specifically to Coun. Gordie Logan’s motion approved by councillors Day, Baxter and Parkinson to keep the road closed until September pending further study. This issue has been studied to death, it’s about time you listened to the public’s opinion to reopen this route. You are penalizing we the taxpayers who are paying your salaries by not allowing us to enjoy this commute and thereby plugging up other commute areas. Are you listening to us, the concerned citizens who voted you into office?

BEEF: To the daily newspaper carrier who doesn’t deliver because he doesn’t want to take the elevator to the third floor. I haven’t received a newspaper since March. Please take the elevator as I pay for the paper.

BOUQUET: I would like to take a moment to acknowledge the lovely people who take the time to write in to give a bouquet to everyone who deserves to receive one. It warms my heart to read all the positivity! We sure need it these days.

BEEF: To the person that has a beef with Langford municipality about house garbage pickup. We take our garbage bags to Dunford Road once every eight or nine weeks, it costs $4. We don’t make a special trip, we do other errands on that morning as well. No, we don’t want garbage pickup added to our taxes.

BOUQUET: Thank you to Colwood Mayor Rob Martin on his council’s decision to keep Ocean Boulevard closed for the summer. I would like to see it remained closed, as it is used as a highway by many. I walk the Lagoon almost daily. It can be dangerous as vehicles do not pay any heed to the 40 km/h speed signs. When the road was open I would often get passed by other drivers as I drove there to do my walk. Please consider keeping it closed after September. It is certainly a beautiful spot and can be accessed by everyone.

BOUQUET: To the great staff at Wild Play. Thank you for reopening and making us feel safe while allowing us the opportunity to get our kids back to enjoying the outdoors and some healthy activity! For the sake of my child’s mental health we really needed to start getting back some normalcy and you helped us achieve that with some fun and fresh air all while maintaining safety!

Gazette staff reserve the right to edit submissions and discard Beefs deemed to be libelous or mean-spirited. Please limit your submissions to within 150 words.

