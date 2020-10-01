Beefs and Bouquets, Sept. 30

BOUQUET: A huge bouquet to the ladies that helped me outside of the Westshore Town Centre near the Nygard store. On Aug. 28. I fell flat on my face (tripped on the curb). I broke my nose in two places and was in hospital three times. I am just now feeling better, there were four or five ladies that rushed to help me. One went to the Orange Julius store in the mall, got a bag of crushed ice, one got a chair from Nygard. It happened so fast that I did not get all their names. But two ladies stayed with me, Virginia and Jennifer. They called my daughter and son-in-law. and stayed with me until they arrived. I did not want an ambulance called, so I was taken to hospital by my family. I am so happy to be living in Langford where there are so many caring and friendly people.

BEEF: To those parents dropping off and picking up their kids on Matson Avenue at Ruth King school, you do not own the road. You can not fit 40 cars into 15 parking spots. Check your driver’s manual and abide by the required distance to park from an intersection. Stopping in the middle of the road waiting for someone to leave a parking spot is not an option. Drive down the road, park, get out of your vehicle and get some exercise by walking back to the entrance gate. It will be good for your child as well. People living in the area would like to get to Goldstream or Brock Avenue without playing bumper cars. It is not even safe to walk down Matson at these times without having one’s head on a swivel trying to avoid you – yes, you – because you are not looking out for anything.

BEEF: I hope that the person that saw my walking stick (especially made for me, I’m 82 years old) that was forgotten at a store and never turned in feels good as this was given to me as an 80th birthday gift. It has several curves and is made of diamond willow. It was presented to me by a friend in Alberta. I am heartbroken. Please please return it and this is all I’ll ask. Thanks. (EDITOR’S NOTE: The walking stick can be returned to the WestShore RCMP in Langford or dropped off at the Goldstream Gazette office, and we’ll get it to the owner)

BOUQUET: I just wanted to offer a giant bouquet to WAVES Emergency Animal Hospital. We were there last Thursday night ( Sept. 17 ) for nearly four hours with our dog. WAVES is so busy with all of the emergency issues with people’s pets, it must be so stressful for staff. Through all of the really busy times they remained so helpful, calm, caring and very professional with everyone and their pets. I must say that some of the situations made me tear up; how these staff members handle these emotional issues is amazing. Thank you WAVES you are appreciated!

BEEF: A brick to Langford for allowing developers to turn South Skirt/Bear Mountain into a strip mine. It’s ugly and dusty with monstrous walls as it rises over cute Goldstream Village and surrounding area with no foresight at all as to what it is going to look like. Those who will live up there will have amazing views while the thousands of us below are having our views ruined.

BOUQUET: A huge thank you to the gentleman that held out his hand to help me up after I tripped on the trail on Sept. 13 at Juan de Fuca. It was just a stumble, but at my age it’s not easy getting back up with no rail. I appreciate a good ol’ helping hand.

BEEF: To all the drivers merging on the new McKenzie Interchange, have you ever heard of the zipper? Looks like we should post a free driver’s lesson to all those with no respect to the rules of the road.

