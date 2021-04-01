Beefs and Bouquets, March 31

BOUQUET: Thank you to all the local restaurants during the pandemic. With more closures happening it is now even more important to support through delivery and gift cards.

BEEF: To the construction and BC Hydro crews on Sooke and Jacklin roads, what a mess! The potholes are outrageous and the damage that must be happening to the vehicles driving this area is crazy.

BEEF: To the locals walking the Taylor Beach area. My family and I were there walking over spring break and there was such a mess of poop bags around. Why is it you have the energy to use the poop bag, but not the energy to take it home and discard it properly?

BOUQUET: Jesse Roper rocks and deserves a huge bouquet for his new release Horizons! A funny video and a great tune. Thank you, Jesse, for being a great local artist. Can’t wait for the live concerts to return. But in the meantime, my family and I will continue to watch you virtually!

BEEF: A big slab of RAW beef to the couple that cut me off in the Canadian Superstore parking lot, and then flipped me off because I was patiently waiting for a parking spot. Not sure why you were in such a big hurry that morning, but my nine-year-old son enjoyed the explanation of why you flipped us off. He could not understand why you could not just wait your turn!

BOUQUET: To all the families out on spring break this past two weeks. As a senior living on the West Shore I enjoyed seeing all the families out walking and playing in the local parks. It was so nice to see everyone spending quality time together and enjoying each other’s company. I had the pleasure of having a conversation with a few of you, and hearing the kids’ laughter while at Colwood Creek park was amazing, especially during COVID. Thank you for including me in the community and all the spring break cheer!

BOUQUET: To the Langford Legion for holding in there during this pandemic. The Legion is such a big part of our community and what they give back. Everyone can be supportive in our community, don’t forget about the Legion.

BOUQUET: This bouquet goes out to my four girls Angelina, Lily, Ella and Jules (aged 13, 10, eight and six) for making me smile everyday. I love them!

