Beefs and Bouquets, March 17

BOUQUET: A big thank you to the young couple who stopped to help at Colwood Creek on Sunday morning when my Jack Russell had put her ball down on the bridge and it rolled into the creek. She was frantic and crying wanting it, but was afraid because the water was too deep for her to reach it. The man rolled up his pants and waded into sinking mud and water that was above his knees to get it for her. What a kind thing to do on a cold March morning.

BEEF: To people complaining about teenagers out late at night and swearing, perhaps instead of complaining you should be concerned about the lack of services for youth at risk on the West Shore. Kindly consider they may not have a safe place to go home to and could use some empathy, support and those with so much time in their hands advocating for them.

BEEF: To the people who have the right to pick up and drop off students at Hans Helgeson School. Recently 20 or more cars, including mine, were stopped in the school zone for close to 15 minutes because a small number of you selfishly insisted on turning off Rocky Point into an already gridlocked parking area. These actions created an obstructed roadway. I missed an appointment that day. The travelled road should not be the de facto overflow parking lot for student pickup. When the lot is full, common sense dictates you pull over where safe to do so, thus allowing others to drive through. Use this opportunity to show your children how to be courteous to others and how to cross the road safely thereafter. Ask council to provide a painted crosswalk which would offer a safer alternative if crossing the road becomes necessary.

BEEF: A big beef to the person with their chocolate Labrador at Colwood Creek Park. This park has a lot of issues with poop bags thrown beside garbage cans and owners not cleaning up after their dogs. You saw your dog take a big one by the playground and then did not clean it up! We’ll lose our parks that allow dogs off leash if owners continue to disrespect dog poo etiquette … Try harder next time and clean up after your pooch so we can continue to use the park for our dogs off leash!

BEEF: To all the people getting food delivered to your home, especially at night: please leave a light on. I’m the person shining his flashlight all over your neighbourhood as I can’t see your addresses on your homes. So a porchlight switched on would be nice if you are expecting home delivery when it’s dark. This would also go a long way to getting your hot food delivered on time.

BOUQUET: A big thank you to the couple at Costco on March 13. I tripped over the wheel of a buggy and they were kind enough to stop, help me up and make sure I was OK. I was fine, but it was just nice to have people stop and make sure that I was OK. I felt embarrassed and out of place and they made me feel just fine and even made me laugh about the incident! It takes a community and I felt like I was a part of one when this happened.

BEEF: To the driver of the white Ford F-150 travelling the Malahat at around noon last weekend. You were excessively speeding through the Goldstream Park area and riding everyone’s asses all the way to Mill Bay, swerving in and out of traffic … But imagine that, we both hit the red light at the same time! Slow down, driving like that causes accidents!

