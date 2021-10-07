Beefs and Bouquets for Oct. 6

Here are this week's thank yous and gripes about happenings in and around our West Shore community:

Here are this week’s thank yous and gripes about happenings in and around our West Shore community:

Bouquet: Thank you to the Goldstream Gazette and everyone in our community, both individuals and companies, for supporting Orange Shirt Day. This is an important milestone to support. It was great to see so many people wearing orange shirts last week. I hope I continue to see orange shirts everyday!

Bouquet: We are so grateful to be living in such a great community with such great weather in October. The boulevards still are in bloom and looking great. So glad I am not in Alberta anymore.

Bouquet: I want to thank everyone in our community for wearing masks. I have not been anywhere where people have caused a fuss ( not yet anyway). Everyone seems to be happy and going about their busy days in this thriving community.

Beef: I just drove back from Sooke and the road construction is horrible. Yes, I know it is a process, but do the places where the company repaves have to be lumpy? The road is a complete disaster for anyone who has to drive it twice a day. The construction company is not going to pay for the rocks and potholes that damage the paint finish or wear and tear on the suspension of vehicles. Just saying!

READ MORE: Beefs and Bouquets

Do you have someone to thank, or a peeve to get off your chest? Send it to editor@goldstreamgazette.com or drop it off in the Gazette office mailbox.

We reserve the right to edit submissions and discard Beefs deemed to be libellous or mean-spirited. Please limit submissions to 150 words.

We will not publish beefs about private businesses or charities (those associated with published news articles notwithstanding). Please keep submissions within 150 words.

We will also not accept beefs in response to Letters to the Editor. We will not grant anonymity to complain about a “signed” opinion.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Goldstream News Gazette