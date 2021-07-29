Beefs and Bouquets for Aug. 5

BEEF: As a resident of Colwood and someone who walks the Lagoon area I am disgusted by the number of people who have no regard for pedestrians. Speeding along there because you want to miss a few traffic lights on Sooke Road …seriously this is entitlement. Next time might not go so well for the one who speeds by me again. Just sayin'.

BOUQUET: A big bouquet to my Grumpa. Thank you for playing with me, teaching me to build things and for very long hot tub chats!

BEEF: Tons of bad beef to the City of Langford engineers for only paving one side of the street on Avril Road. What are we chopped liver? Most of the condo owners and taxpayers are still waiting for the city to complete the landscaping and beautification of Avrill Road. I have never in my whole life seen such a halfhearted effort done on a street. Shame.

BOUQUET: I would like to send a big bouquet to the shopper in the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Langford who found and turned in my eyeglass case with sunglasses. I had frantically traced my route back to several stores and was so relieved when I got them back. It really made my day. Thank you so much.

BOUQUET: A huge bouquet to Maureen at La Vie en Rose in Langford. She not only masters the highest level of customer service skills but also has the most kind and caring heart. It is truly a joy doing business with her.

