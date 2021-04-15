Beefs and Bouquets for April 14

BEEF: I thought Sidney drivers were bad, Langford wins the prize of being the worst tailgaters I have come across. Drivers who frequent Metchosin Road between Latoria and Happy Valley roads drive 80 km/h in a 50 zone. Twice today I had to pull over because drivers were so close I couldn’t see their headlights. Slow down you idiot drivers!

BEEF: Re the construction work on the final section of the E&N bike trail in Langford. This section of the trail that parallels Atkins road has been under construction for years. Multi-story condo buildings have been completed and occupied, Leigh Road has been completed. Highway 1 has been improved, and yet this one kilometre of bike trail drags on and on. C’mon CRD. There is plenty of infrastructure money available these days. The end is in sight to take bikers off of the curvy part of Atkins Road. Put some anxious crews in place to complete this project. Let’s get it done before summer.

BOUQUET: Sending a lovely bouquet to VIHA for their stellar organization of COVID shots at the Eagle Ridge Arena, and red roses for the Red Cross helpers guiding us along. The process, including text reminders for appointments, could simply not be done better. I’m proud to be an Islander today, even more than usual!

BOUQUET: A big shout out to the gentleman who helped me with my flat tire April 3 in the parking lot of Westshore Town Centre. I had not changed a tire since my 20’s and came out to see it was not driveable. I was so flustered and did not get your name. I am hoping you read the Gazette and accept my sincerest thanks for helping me, it really meant a lot.

BEEF: Finding out after I had waited in the drive-thru at McDonald’s they were only accepting cash. Not a really big beef as they are generally moving traffic through quickly. I just thought a more productive and customer friendly idea would have been to have a staff member outside at the drive-thru letting people know before they got stuck in a line they could not leave.

BOUQUET: A big handful of daisies to Paul Lewis and all his great artwork at the lagoon. For the first time my wife and I had an opportunity to walk down there last week and we really enjoyed all of your beautiful driftwood birds. I picked up some driftwood myself and I am going to give it a try as my wife really liked the crow – wish me luck!

BOUQUET: Thank you to all the local restaurants and diners, my family will continue to support you with pick-up and gift cards.

BEEF: Please everyone just follow social distancing and non-essential travel guidelines. The numbers are out of control and for the sake of our mental health, local business and our economy, it would be nice to get our numbers down and see a light at the end of the tunnel.

READ MORE: Beefs & Bouquets

Do you have someone to thank, or a peeve to get off your chest? Send it to publisher@goldstreamgazette.com or drop it off in the mailbox at the Gazette office. We reserve the right to edit submissions and discard Beefs deemed to be libellous or mean-spirited. Please limit submissions to 150 words.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.