Beefs and Bouquets, Dec. 16

BOUQUET: To the very nice young female who was in the truck ahead of us in line that paid for our order for lunch while we were in line at the McDonald’s drive-thru on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at Peatt Road and Langford Parkway. We can’t thank you enough for being so kind and thoughtful, and both my son and I are going to separately pass it on next week. What a thoughtful gesture and so totally unexpected!

BOUQUET: A huge bouquet to Buckerfields for their “Decorate Your Own Christmas Tree Kit” yearly promotion. My grandchildren have enjoyed this activity of trimming their own little live Christmas trees. This year Buckerfields is donating all proceeds from these kits to the BC Centre for Disease Control Foundation in honour of Dr. Bonnie Henry. What a wonderful and generous idea!

BOUQUET: A huge bouquet to the couple that paid for our breakfast at the White Spot on Saturday, Nov 21. Thank you!

BOUQUET: Luminous cheerful bouquets to kind neighbours putting up seasonal lights to brighten our lives. Thank-you!

BEEF: In this time of a pandemic, when our trusted health authorities have made mask-wearing mandatory while inside stores to protect us all, and when some struggling local businesses actually go so far as to supply disposable masks to customers, it only makes sense that we dispose of used masks in the garbage rather than rudely throwing them down on the pavement of our streets or in front of said businesses.

BOUQUET: A huge sparkly bouquet to the family on Girou Road for their incredible Christmas decorations. What a show. We went there on Saturday night and the kids absolutely loved it. The joy on my kids faces made my weekend. The time and hard work you put into this display is so appreciated. Thank you, thank you … Merry Christmas to you and your family!

BEEF: To the black SUV at the traffic light on Veterans Memorial Parkway and Goldstream Avenue on Sunday, Dec 13 around 5 p.m. You went through a red light, you proceeded to still talk on your cell phone and you had complete disregard for public safety. You should have your license taken away, I was so hoping an RCMP vehicle would have been there.

BOUQUET: To the Goldstream Food Bank for all you do this time of year. The volunteers there are incredible and my family really needed the help this last month. Thank you so much for your support and I want to thank the community for their donations. Without this help right now I don’t know what I would do.

Goldstream Gazette reserves the right to edit submissions and discard Beefs deemed to be libellous or mean-spirited. Please limit your submissions to 150 words.

