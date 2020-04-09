Be kind, be courteous, and be brave

To the editor;

I was born in the middle of World War II, when, here in Canada (and elsewhere in the world), life developed a new normal, different from both that of the past and that of the future. But all were then fighting an existential war, as we are, albeit now against an invisible enemy. Those who are older than I will remember much, better than I of the various limitations, but I still have my ration books as a reminder.

Certain practices then were considered by virtually all to be tantamount to treason: hoarding, black-marketing, profiteering, and rumour mongering. Each of these is a reflection of either fear, greed or ignorance. As then, there is now reason to fear, but we all must do our best to suppress the worst expressions of this emotion, as it can be the most dangerous of all. Meanwhile greed and ignorance can, each in its own way, lead to social division, at a time when social cohesion is more than usually necessary. So share, and seek reputable sources of information.

These times are different from those of World War II, but as one commentator noted we are being asked to socially isolate for a time, we are not being asked to storm the beaches of Normandy. We could take note of a civilian British phrase from World War II: “Keep Calm and Carry On.” We could also add: Be kind, be courteous and be cooperative.

Glenn Andrews

Barriere, B.C.

