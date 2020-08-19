Be careful what you ask for; you could end up with a whole new daily routine

Lorraine goes to a physiotherapist and has a request for some feedback from seniors

Decided to go to a physiotherapist. I want to know how to remain flexible and strong as I continue to age. Be careful what you wish for. I now have a set of exercises to do every day, not my cup of tea for sure, but I did ask for this so I now have a new routine every day.

Found a great song “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.” If you go to YouTube and type in “kitchen jams don’t worry be happy” it will take you to this site where people are performing that song in a ton of different ways. It made my day a bit brighter.

You are invited to attend a virtual regional conversation in our northern region. This is an opportunity to learn more about B.C.’s Office of the Human Rights Commissioner and your rights and responsibilities under B.C.’s Human Rights Code.

The Carrier Sekani Tribal Council and Immigrant and Multicultural Services Society of Prince George will co-host this conversation as well. Thursday, August 20, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. For more information and to request the link to participate: bchumanrights.ca/events/meet-bcs-human-rights-commissioner.

Questions: contact Emily Chan, Research and Engagement Coordinator: emily.chan@bchumanrights.ca.

From BC Women’s Research Rounds: August 21, 2020, 8 – 9 a.m.: Impact of COVID-19 on Women’s Wellbeing in British Columbia. This is to discuss how COVID-19 is particularly impacting women healthcare workers and to apply gender-based analysis to policy responses to date. If you are interested contact: Marsha Simons: marsha.simons@cw.bc.ca. She can provide you with necessary information to join the Zoom meeting.

Some things that women could not do in 1971 (yes, that date is correct). Get a credit card in her own name. It was not until 1974 that a law forced credit card companies to issue cards to women without their husband’s signature. One other thing – they could not be guaranteed that they wouldn’t be fired for the offence of getting pregnant, changed by the Pregnancy Discrimination Act of 1978.

I just listened on YouTube to James Baldwin give a speech called Pin Drop Speech. Give it a listen.

True facts: ancient Egyptians slept on pillows made of stone. Sometimes that is what my pillow feels like. Speaking of sleeping, morphine is named after ‘Morpheus,, the Greek god of dreams.

Men can read smaller print than women; women can hear better than men.

Would like to hear from you, the people who read my column. The Library is planning to purchase books and DVDs aimed at seniors. I have been asked to send this out to people in the community, you can be a senior (whatever age that starts for you) or not but your input is important. What do you want to read? What do you want to watch? Contact me: gradoir@citywest.ca or 250-847-4797. Now is your chance.

Another question: what is the greatest hurdle you’ve overcome? And since it seems to be my topic in this day’s column, what advice would you give young women today?

Closing with: malaise – an indefinite feeling of debility or lack of health often indicative of or accompanying the onset of an illness. A vague sense of mental or moral ill-being.

