The holidays can be a stressful time of year.

Between finding the perfect present, planning out a Christmas schedule that leaves out not a single family member, making sure your house is tidy for house guests, that you’ve made cookies for the work exchange, hosting family members that may or may not make things more stressful, and preparing the perfect turkey dinner, it may seem like you’re left with more work rather than less.

If you’re anything like us here at Black Press, you’re ready for a day off. And after the summer we’ve all had, you deserve it.

This is a message, from us, to you, to make sure that you treat yourself this holiday season.

Yes, we know, Christmas is all about giving. But let’s be a little selfish this year. Trust us, you’ll come out the better

for it.

Need to lock yourself in your room for an hour and a half and watch The Christmas Prince? Do it. Need to burn off your anger at the in-laws? Go to the gym for an hour. Need to spend some quality time with your significant other or bestie? Take some time away from everyone else and go for a drive.

Trust us, even if you don’t think you have time, you do. It will make all the rest of your holiday obligations easier to deal with, and you may even come back to work in the new year refreshed and energized, instead of feeling like you’re more worn out by the holidays than

restored.

On a serious note, the wildfires we faced this summer were traumatic and overwhelming for many of us, and according to the Canadian Mental Health Association, the “emotional toll of a disaster can be as devastating as the financial strains of damage.”

It’s also true that the effects can last months and years after the actual fire season ends. The Canadian Press just reported that the mental impact of the Fort MacMurray wildfire from 2016 is still taking its toll on individuals in the

area.

It’s the same here at home. In the Cariboo, mental health responders and care agencies have reported that intake numbers are higher than normal this fall.

All the more reason to take some time for yourself this year and make sure that you take care of yourself this holiday

season.

— Tara Sprickerhoff, Black Press