BC construction companies too greedy when govt jobs come up

All B.C. highway construction bid tendering is always awarded to the lowest bidder.

All B.C. highway construction bid tendering is always awarded to the lowest bidder.

When the Alberta NDP formed government in Alberta, the economy went down hill very fast and Alberta highway construction companies started bidding on B.C. highway projects.

Some such B.C. projects are “Highway 99 Lillooet Station Bridge” awarded to DCL Construction Services from Alberta with lowest bid out of 5 bids. “Birk Creek bridge culvert replacement” awarded to DCL Construction Services from Alberta with lowest bid out 5 bids. “Roundabout highway 16 and 37 intersection” awarded to Mastec Canada Inc. from Alberta with lowest bid out of 3 bids.

“Paulson Bridge rehabilitation ” awarded to CWP Construction Ltd. from Alberta with lowest bid out of 6 bids. “Alex Fraser bridge joint installation” awarded to Eiffage Innovative Canada, Inc. from Alberta with lowest bid out of 4 bids.”Alex Fraser bridge counter flow lane” awarded to Eiffage Innovative Canada, Inc. from Alberta with lowest bid out 5 bids. B.C. contractors are out of line with their bidding dollar amounts.

These Alberta companies have to put their employees into hotels and pay for their rooms and meals and yet still come out with the lowest bids on these projects. B.C. construction companies are just too greedy when it comes to money. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan