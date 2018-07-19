Barriere Walk for Alzheimer’s report they raised their best total ever in 2018

To the editor;

In the Thursday, July 5, issue of the Star/Journal, on page 2, was the Alzheimer’s thank you ad which was to have stated the total we raised.

For some unknown reason, the Alzheimer’s Society of British Columbia simply put in that we raised “over $11,000”.

While this is true, it is not exact.

At the end of the Walk, we had raised $11,469.75.

The cut off for donations for the 2018 Walk was the end of May. By May 30, we had received another $126 dollars, making our new grand total $11,595.75.

This makes it our best year ever.

Back in 2015, our previous best year, we raised $11,480.

Thank you, everyone, for making this year our best fund-raiser ever!

With humble gratitude,

Liz Gilbertson and Margaret Houben

Co-Chairs of the Barriere Walk For Alzheimers