Barriere Walk For Alzheimer’s fundraising update

To the editor;

Here is our report for the Barriere Walk For Alzheimer’s held May 5 in our community.

Thank you, again, to everyone who donated items and money, to those who helped sell tickets or gather pledges, to those lovely ladies from the Legion for the lunch, and to those who set up and cleaned up the day of the event. Your time and efforts are greatly appreciated.

Now, to the fun part – the breakdown.

Let’s start with the raffle, it brought in $2,279.

Next, the candy count guessing game, which brought in $6.70. The Crazy Hat Day at the Elementary School, presented by Drydyn Oja-Ames, brought in $50.20. There was $28 in straight-up anonymous donations.

Then there was the Silent Auction. There were tons of items this year, including some really big items. Total raised was $1,413.

Now, for the Walk pledges, both online and cash turned in at the event (totals include both online and cash, as well as team amounts). Each year, some people enter as a team. This year we had six teams. There was Team Brian, Team R3, Team Chamber, Team Legion, Team Division 9 (which was members of IG Wealth Management from Kamloops, supporting our Walk), and Team Fennell (most of whom live in Clinton).

Here’s the breakdown by town:

• Clearwater walkers brought in $3,140

• Barriere walkers brought in $2,871

• Clinton walkers brought in $1,158

• Kamloops walkers brought in $614

• Louis Creek walkers brought in $50

For those of you who have been keeping track, this brings our total to $11,609.90.

Finally, there were a few corporate donations. These will add another $900 to our total, which makes the total $12,509.90, (as of the end of the Walk).

Since the day of the Walk, $60 more has come in, which brings the total to $12,569.90. (Final totals aren’t official yet, as people could donate online until the end of May – so it could end up a little higher.)The people of this valley are so very generous.

We would also like to mention the following who donated after our event promos were printed. Their generous donations helped make the Walk for Alzheimer’s the success it was; Barriere Elementary School, Double R Pizza (Clearwater), and all of the following Kamloops businesses; Home Depot, Lyon’s Landscaping, Home Hardware Building Centre, The Horse Barn, McDonald’s Restaurants, Rona, Canadian Tire, Art Knapp’s Garden Centre, Peavey Mart, Princess Auto, Mark’s Workwear World, Staples, Chapters, and the Kamloops Blazers.

Liz, Michelle, and Margaret

Co-chairs, Barriere Walk for Alzheimer’s