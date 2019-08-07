Barriere Star Journal “a real good companion”

Re: Article published in July , 2019, North Thompson Star/Journal Rita Dozlaw and Dana Ramstedt win 2019 Dr. Robert and Elma Schemenauer Awards

To the editor;

Thank you for your support! I was very surprised at the response to the writing award announcement which you so kindly included in the Star/Journal this month.

My dear hubby took me to Barriere for a couple of copies of the paper. While we were there, we ran in to a dear former next-door neighbor who also lived on river frontage of ‘our’ South Thompson River where I wrote the poem, so the piece was memorable for her.

A couple of friends here in Kamloops contacted me as well after they received their subscription of that edition. My writing groups were notified and the congrats poured in. So, I just wanted to let you know how appreciative I am of your efforts on my behalf. We may even get a new member to the Interior Authors Group through the information you published.

I cut out your picture, Jill, and have mounted it with the article in my scrapbook, along with the front page ‘banner’. I cut out the recipe from ‘My Kitchen’ — looks delish, and I completed the Sudoku.

All in all, yours is a real good companion by my easy chair. Enjoy this fresh summer air.

CheeryO

Rita Joan

Kamloops, B.C.