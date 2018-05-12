Barriere residents say thank for the coverage

We wish you good health and the time to enjoy different activities in your retirement years

Editor, The Times:

We heard that you had written an editorial in the Times about your retirement and so we read it on line. What an interesting newspaper career you have had over the years!

We want to thank you for all the excellent pictures you have taken of our family in the past at different events, especially 4H, Birch Leg and at Wiegele’s.

READ MORE: Jim and Smith families donate to Agriplex (April 1, 2011)

We wish you good health and the time to enjoy different activities in your retirement years. The newspaper work did not leave you with much free time, we imagine!

Our very best wishes to you for good years ahead. No doubt you will still be very interested in all the North Thompson Valley happenings … hopefully there will be progressive ones!

Carman and Barb Smith

Barriere, B.C.

