Barriere librarian wins trip to Future by Design Conference

Pam Rudd is looking forward to sharing what she will learn at conference with her community

To the editor;

I am pleased to be representing the Barriere Library at this year’s BC Library Association Conference “The Future by Design” held in Surrey in May.

I submitted an application/essay for the conference and was awarded an Irving K. Barber Learning Centre Award which allows for complimentary participation in the conference and some additional funds to help cover travel expenses.

In addition to enjoying other aspects of the conference program, some of the sessions I will be participating in include:

– Social Isolation – Can public libraries be the cure?

– Connection to Kith and Kin: A Partnership Program That Supports Indigenous People Seeking Their Roots

– How community librarians and advocates can work together to better help those living in poverty

– Honour among pre-teens

– Student engagement

– Learning to play

I look forward to sharing the information I gather with our community and other libraries within the TNRD Library System.

Cheers,

Pam Rudd

Branch Head, Barriere Library

Thompson-Nicola Regional Library