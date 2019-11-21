Barriere Community Christmas Dinner coming Dec. 25

To the editor;

We are excited to be able to host the 2nd annual Community Christmas Day Dinner in Barriere. Everyone is welcome, families, singles, seniors, anyone who would like to have Christmas dinner with friends and neighbours. The dinner will be held in the Barriere Lions Hall on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at 3 p.m.

Last years dinner was a huge success, and we had the pleasure of sharing Christmas dinner with over 100 people. It takes a lot of volunteers to pull this all together and we are again looking for volunteers to help with the food prep, set up, take down, and serving to make this dinner another winning event.

If you would like to volunteer or make a donation toward this great event, please contact Lianne at the Barriere Chamber office at 250-672-9221, or email: bcoc@telus.net. You can also stop in at the Chamber office during business hours.

Thank you to all the volunteers, sponsors, and the community for all the positive support we received last year. Without you the Community Christmas Day Dinner would not have been so successful.

If you would like to join us for Christmas Dinner you need to pre-register at the Barriere Chamber of Commerce office. We need to know how many people will be coming so we can accommodate everyone. Seating is limited. The last day to register for the dinner is Dec. 12, 2019. If you know anyone who you think would be interested, please let them know.

Please pre-register at the Barriere and Area Chamber of Commerce office at 4629 Barriere Town Road, or phone them at 250-672-9221 for more information. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Community Christmas Day Dinner Committee

Barriere, B.C.