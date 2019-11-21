Barriere Community Christmas Dinner coming Dec. 25

Looking for volunteers to help make this dinner another winning event

To the editor;

We are excited to be able to host the 2nd annual Community Christmas Day Dinner in Barriere. Everyone is welcome, families, singles, seniors, anyone who would like to have Christmas dinner with friends and neighbours. The dinner will be held in the Barriere Lions Hall on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at 3 p.m.

Last years dinner was a huge success, and we had the pleasure of sharing Christmas dinner with over 100 people. It takes a lot of volunteers to pull this all together and we are again looking for volunteers to help with the food prep, set up, take down, and serving to make this dinner another winning event.

If you would like to volunteer or make a donation toward this great event, please contact Lianne at the Barriere Chamber office at 250-672-9221, or email: bcoc@telus.net. You can also stop in at the Chamber office during business hours.

Thank you to all the volunteers, sponsors, and the community for all the positive support we received last year. Without you the Community Christmas Day Dinner would not have been so successful.

If you would like to join us for Christmas Dinner you need to pre-register at the Barriere Chamber of Commerce office. We need to know how many people will be coming so we can accommodate everyone. Seating is limited. The last day to register for the dinner is Dec. 12, 2019. If you know anyone who you think would be interested, please let them know.

Please pre-register at the Barriere and Area Chamber of Commerce office at 4629 Barriere Town Road, or phone them at 250-672-9221 for more information. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Community Christmas Day Dinner Committee

Barriere, B.C.

LETTER: Canada is in the dark ages by allowing abortion

    Ever wonder what it would be like to sit in a pub in Scotland or the Yukon and listen to Robbie Burns or Robert Service recite their raucous poems with a glass of wine or a pint of beer in their hands? Well, welcome to Poet's Pub Night held on the last Monday of every month (Nov. 25) from 7-9 p.m. at the Cornerstone Taproom on Cliffe and Fifth. This is a chance to enjoy the lighter side of poetry. The evening is hosted by Lawrence Cooper, poet laureate of the Comox Valley. The evening features some prewritten poems from poets on a given topic and then some on the spot writing and sharing. This month's topic is Chasing Away the Winter Blues. Bring your really sad poems and then we will help you chase all the blues away. You do not have to have a prewritten poem or be a melancholy poet to get in the door. Just come and join in and write. Everyone including shy poets, lovers of poetry (or poets), and anyone else who wants to just drop into a warm place to meet some great people is welcome.

    Manager Marian Ells from the Houston Link to Learning said they have now opened the new Family Resource Centre in Houston. The new centre will be run out of the Link to Learning Centre and it has great new things happening. One being the toy lending program. It is available to parents, family members and caregivers. Creative and educational toys and puzzles as well as exersaucers, high chairs and much more are available at no cost for up to one month and now a family drop in where parents can come and network. Ellis said, " Sometimes when you are a parent you can feel quite isolated and this just gives the parents time for their kids to play together and a chance for parents to talk and get resources if needed." The family drop in is held every Tuesday from 1 - 3 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m - noon. For more information call the Houston Link to Learning at 250-845-2727. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

