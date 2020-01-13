Banning plastic bags good start to rehab Duncan image

What if, instead of being considered “Drunkin’ Duncan” or the “armpit of the valley”, we could be called something better? We dwell on so much that is wrong with our area. We have the power to inspire. How about starting with banning plastic bags? Major cities all over the globe are doing it so surely we can do it. Los Angeles! has banned plastic bags. Entire countries have. Seems like something easily within our grasp. Let’s inspire.

I’d love to have a conversation with someone about my hometown that I could shut down the negative talk with “but we banned plastic bags. That’s a start. What’s your town doing?”

Dan Francis

Duncan