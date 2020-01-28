Banksters rule!

The Beatles said, “money can’t buy you love” but it can buy you just about everything else. “Money talks” because “some people will do anything for a buck.” If they won’t do it for a buck, offer them a thousand or a million because “everyone has their price.” Yes, It’s money that “makes the world go round,” not love, and “the love of money is the root of all evil,” for money buys power and “power corrupts.” A corruption defined by a complete lack of compassion and a need to control, dominate and exploit others.

“Whoever controls the media, controls the mind,” said Jim Morrison.

“Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past,” said George Orwell.

“Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people,” said Henry Kissinger.

“He who controls the weather will control the world,” said Lyndon B. Johnson.

But the big banksters of “Monopoly” control it all, for “whoever controls a nation’s money, cares not who makes its laws.” They are “above the law” because they hold the “get out of jail free” card. They own the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the Bank of International Settlements and the central banks of every nation. So, “the game is rigged” because they can magically create money “out of thin air” and lend it to our governments with compound interest. National debts that can never be paid off, designed to enslave future generations. And “this is how the few control the many,” says David Icke.

Yet, “the unwashed masses” are unaware that “the fox is in charge of the henhouse.” Time after time they return to the polls hoping that this election will be different. They believe that if they can just vote in the right politician or the right political party that all of the world’s problems will be solved. But, no matter how honest a politician may be and no matter how good their intentions, once in office they come face to face with the real rulers of this world: the big bad banksters!

In this “dog eat dog world” where “the only way to get ahead is to step on the backs of others,” we are desperately in need a new paradigm. One of service to others, not service to self. Sovereign beings, not “slaves of the system.” We must replace Winston Churchill’s “ten thousand regulations (that) destroy all respect for the law” with the one universal law: “do no harm.” But first we must decentralize power so the banksters rule no more.

David Work

Lake Cowichan