Banks need to help people out with credit card interest

Re: COVID-19

Banks and credit unions need to move quicker to reduce credit card interest rates and reduce them drastically. People are out of work, losing jobs, businesses are going under and this will be a long haul back to some kind of normalcy. Rates are too high now and financial institutions are making huge profits from their customers. Do the right thing for everyone and cut those rates now. And don’t add the cut interest amount back when the virus is under control. It will take a long time for people and businesses to recover. Making a profit from suffering is not on.

Christina Hunt

Chemainus

Cowichan Valley Citizen