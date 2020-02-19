If he did not make tax increases, then his yearly budgets would be in deficit mode.

Balanced B.C. budget smoke and mirrors

When John Horgan was the official opposition leader of B.C. he complained 24/7 about the former B.C. Liberal government transferring funds from B.C. Hydro and ICBC corporations to government general revenue only to secure a balanced budget each year.

B.C. Hydro and ICBC are crown corporations owned by the taxpayers of B.C. There is absolutely nothing wrong with transferring funds from these corporations to government general revenue as the revenue belongs to the taxpayers. Why keep an abundance of cash in the taxpayer funded corporation when that cash could be used for medical and education expenses.

Now that John Horgan is the premier of B.C., he leaves the cash funds to stay in the B.C. Hydro and ICBC corporations. Instead, he raises present various taxes and creates new ones to balance the NDP budget. This is no different than the former B.C. Liberal government. John Horgan would not be able to create a balanced budget if he did not raise taxes.

The Feb. 18, 2020, is the third budget created by the NDP minority government. To date, the NDP have made 23 tax changes in the form of raising present taxes and creating new ones since becoming the B.C. government in 2017. Quite comical when Horgan says another balanced budget by the NDP. Not so. Why? If he did not make tax increases, then his yearly budgets would be in deficit mode.

Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

