B.C. only province with NDP government

B.C. is the oddball province in Canada. Why? The other nine provinces in Canada do not support the NDP, as being their provincial governments.

Why? In the Alberta legislature, the NDP have 24 seats out of 87 seats, in Saskatchewan, 13 out 58 seats, Manitoba, 18 out of 57 seats, Ontario, 40 out of 121 seats, Quebec, 0 seats, Newfoundland, five out of 49 seats, Nova Scotia, five out of 49 seats, New Brunswick, zero seats, and Prince Edward Island, zero seats. The federal NDP have 24 out of 338 seats.

Just before the B.C. election call, the NDP had 41 seats out of 87, with the opposition Liberal party with 41 seats also.

The NDP is well known for being one term governments. B.C.’s first NDP government was for only one term, as well as Alberta, Ontario, and Nova Scotia. Manitoba and Saskatchewan both had NDP governments, but said goodbye to them long ago. The NDP remains as the official opposition parties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. In Newfoundland and Nova Scotia the NDP are the third parties in the legislature.

One country consisting of 10 provinces, with B.C. being the oddball province.

Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen