letters

B.C. must completely close its borders

Our government must take these measures to stop COVID-19

B.C. must completely close its borders

Re: COVID-19 virus

In order to stop this devastating virus we need to stop all entry into B.C., American as well as province to province — Alberta, Manitoba and all points east.

Almost every time we got to town we see all these provinces crossing our borders; we need to go for a complete closing of all our borders so no one is permited.

Every day you see an increase of COVID-19 on our Island as these other people increase every day. This has to stop; our government must take these measures to stop this disease.

Our elderly are suffering and dying; even the hospitals where you’re supposed to be safe, and now the staff is being attacked. Please do take measures to stop this virus.

Marlene Spaeth

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Sooke businesses need us this holiday season and beyond
Next story
Don’t stand under a heavily snow-burdened tree and swing a hammer at it

Just Posted

Most Read