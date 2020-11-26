B.C. must completely close its borders

Re: COVID-19 virus

In order to stop this devastating virus we need to stop all entry into B.C., American as well as province to province — Alberta, Manitoba and all points east.

Almost every time we got to town we see all these provinces crossing our borders; we need to go for a complete closing of all our borders so no one is permited.

Every day you see an increase of COVID-19 on our Island as these other people increase every day. This has to stop; our government must take these measures to stop this disease.

Our elderly are suffering and dying; even the hospitals where you’re supposed to be safe, and now the staff is being attacked. Please do take measures to stop this virus.

Marlene Spaeth

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen