B.C. government wasting money on legal battles

Since officially becoming a minority B.C. government, the B.C. NDP has spent mega dollars of taxpayer money on legal costs.

They have spent taxpayer money on fighting the Alberta provincial government, fighting pipeline construction in B.C., and just recently losing a Supreme Court of Canada case costing the B.C. taxpayers well in excess of over $1 million. The minority NDP government has not won one of the court cases that they have proceed with.

The irony of this combination of legal battles, is that the freedom of information will not allow any information to be released pertaining to the actual amount of taxpayers money spent on legal cost. Government cabinet minsiters refuse to answer the question by opposition members or the B.C. media reporters.

Another legal battle begins on April 14, 2020 when B.C. Premier John Horgan’s defamation law suit begins with Gordon Wilson. Estimated time of court proceedings is to take about 10 weeks. This is outrageous. Why? Once again this court case could have been avoided if John Horgan would have done his research before accusing Gordon Wilson in public speeches, that the previous B.C. Liberal government paid Gordon Wilson $150,000 for a report on the LNG project that was never completed, which was wrong as the report was completed by Gordon Wilson. Gordon Wilson is now suing John Horgan for $5 million in regards to defamation. The irony of this is that John Horgan’s legal costs are being paid for by the B.C. taxpayers and settlement money to be received by Gordon Wilson will also be paid for by the B.C. taxpayers.

The former B.C. Liberal government left a surplus of $2.8 million when the NDP took power as the B.C. government. That surplus is now gone, and word is that the next B.C. budget will be in deficit form. All of these legal expense costs is complete foolishness when these legal cost payments could have been put back into medical care, where it is needed. In summary, the legal profession of B.C. lawyers think John Horgan is a great guy paying them mega dollars on the backs of the B.C. taxpayers. For those of you that voted for change in the last B.C. provincial election should also do your research before marking your voting ballot. Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan