At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

What was so special about ancient Egypt that women could rise to the highest political office in a male dominated society? Karen Cooney examines this question by examining the lives of six female pharaohs in her latest book ‘When Women Ruled the World.’

‘Anne Frank’s Diary; The Graphic Adaption’ continues to capture the heartbreakingly human story of a young girl who, for a brief time period, survived the worst horror of modern times.

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11 am, 1:15 pm, & 6:30 pm, and Toddler Story Time is 10 and 11 am. Both will be all about Feelings. Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

FOOD FOR FINES: For the entire month of December, the Library will be accepting donations of non-perishable food as payment for overdue fines. One item will be worth one dollar of fines. Any canned or boxed non-perishable food items will be accepted. All donations will be delivered to the food bank throughout the holiday season. This is a great way to get rid of those pesky overdue fines while helping others in need.

Our website with all kinds of great information and links can be found at: www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca

The Cranbrook Public Library Endowment Fund gives people an opportunity to create a meaningful legacy, to build a strong foundation in the present for the future of the Library. For more information about how you can contribute, please phone us at 250-426-4063 Ext: 1001, or visit this link:

http://www.cranbrookpubliclibrary.ca/explore/about-us/support-the-library/endowment/

Another great way to support our Endowment Fund is to purchase one of our Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies 2019 Wall Calendars. The full colour calendars feature brilliant local photography, and a chance to win prizes every single day of 2019. Calendars are $10.00 each, and make a great gift.

On display this month is Frank Eimer’s absolutely incredible Remembrance Day display.

Adult Newly Acquired:

Macramé – Fanny Zedenius (746.4222)

Creative Calligraphy – Judy Broad (745.61)

My Social Media for Seniors – Michael Miller (006.754)

Pantry and Palate: Remembering and Rediscovering Acadian Food (641.59715)

Seriously Good Freezer Meals – Karrie Truman (641.6153)

Recipes for Victory: Great War Food from the Front – Elizabeth Baird (641.5971)

Superfuel – James DiNicolantonio (615.854)

Online Danger – Eric Cole (005.8)

The Planner Book – Jean Sagendorph (745.593)

When Woman Ruled the World: Six Queens of Egypt – Kara Cooney (932.0109)

The Canadian Kitchen Garden – Laura Peters (635.0971)

Coming Home – Fern Britton (fic)

Red War – Kyle Mills (fic)

Hippie – Paul Coelho (fic)

The Little Shop of Found Things – Paula Brackston (fic)

Trickster Drift – Eden Robinson (fic)

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart – Holly Ringland (fic)

The Noel Stranger – Richard Paul Evans (fic)

Heads You Win – Jeffrey Archer (fic)

Nine Perfect Strangers – Liane Moriarty (fic)

Long Road to Mercy – David Baldacci (mys)

Look Alive Twenty Five – Janet Evanovich (mys, large print) (audio CD)

Under My Skin – Lisa Unger (mys)

Robert B. Parker’s Colorblind — Reed Farrel Coleman (mys)

Young Adult & Children’s:

The Unwanted: Stories of the Syrian refugees – Don Brown (ya 956.91)

What Does Consent Really Mean – Peter Wallis (ya 306.70835)

Ann Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaption – Anne Frank (ya 940.5318)

Zen Teen – Tanya Carroll Richardson (ya 155.519)

Kingdom of Ash and Briars – Hannah West (ya fic)

Christmas: From Solstice to Santa – Nikki Tate (j 394.2664)

LEGO Christmas Ornaments – Chris McVeigh (j 745.59412)

Winnie’s Great War – Lindsay Mattick (j fic)

Saving Winslow – Sharon Creech (j fic)

The Princess in Black and the Science Fair Scare – Shannon Hale (j fic)

Spy School Goes South – Stuart Gibbs (j fic)

Inkling – Kenneth Oppel (j fic)