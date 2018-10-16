At the Cranbrook Public Library

Mike Selby

Long time Kimberley resident and school principal Don Davies spent his retirement hiking, biking and exploring both locally and abroad. He cycled from New York to Alaska, and pedaled his way around Australia’s coast—all 16,000 kilometres of it. Struck with incurable bone and marrow cancer, Davies has slowed down, but not by much. He recounts his life in of adventures in his latest memoir ‘Backpacks and Saddlebags,’ reminding all of us to be kind to the wilderness and each other.

Two new Star Wars titles are available this week: ‘Solo, A Star Wars Story, the Official Guide’ and ‘Star Wars Encyclopedia of Starfighters and Other Vehicles’ are both big and full colour visual guides full of information from the films.

Preschool Story Time is this Wednesday at 11 am, 1:15 pm, & 6:30 pm, and Toddler Story Time is 10 am and 11 am. Both will be all about Turtles. Baby Laptime is every Thursday at 11 am.

The Annual Fall Book Sale of the Friends of the Library and the Sunrise Rotary will be held in the Ktunaxa Gym (opposite the Library) from Oct. 17th to 21st. Wednesday, Oct. 17th is membership Day from 11 am to 5 pm. Buy your $10 membership at the door and have first pick of the books & 10% off. Thursday, Oct. 18th is from 11 am to 9 pm for late night shopping convenience. Friday & Sat., Oct. 19th & 20th, from 11 am to 5 pm; Sunday Oct. 21st is the Bag Sale from 9:30 am to noon. Fill your “Friends of the Library” bag for $5. Only these bags can be used. Friends bags can be purchased at the door if you need them.

Donations of books, DVDs, CDs, & audio books in good condition, are being accepted for this sale at the front circulation desk of the Library. Encyclopaedias will not be accepted. For further info, call Marilyn 250-489-6254. Come on out and find some great readers at great prices!

On display this month are the amazing fabric and felt creations of Barbara Guillen.

ADULT NEWLY ACQUIRED ITEMS:

Burning Planet – Andrew C. Scott (577.24)

The Spinning Magnet – Alanna Mitchell (538.7)

The Secret History of Soldiers: How Canadians Survived the Great War (940.41271)

The Trans Generation – Ann Travers (306.768)

Child Support Guidelines in Canada, 2017 (346.710172)

The Whiskey King – Trevor Cole (364.1092)

Your Happiness was Hacked – Vivek Wadhwa (303.4833)

Everything is Here to Help You – Matt Kahn (204.4)

Buzz – Thor Hanson (595.799)

When I Die: Financial Planning for Life and Death 2019 (346.71052)

Against the Current: The Remarkable Life of Agnes Deans Cameron (bio)

Backpacks and Saddlebags: A Memoir – Don Davies (bio)

Alaskan Holiday – Debbie Macomber (fic) (large print) (CD audio)

A Spark of Light – Jodi Picoult (fic)

Last Stories – William Trevor (fic)

Greeks Bearing Gifts – Philip Kerr (mys)

Indian Horse (DVD)

Blue Planet II (DVD)

Unrest (DVD)

A Quiet Place (DVD)

Zoo (DVD)

YOUNG ADULT & CHILDREN’S NEWLY ACQUIRED ITEMS:

Jurassic World: The Evolution of Claire – Tess Sharpe (ya fic)

Red Moon Rising – Erin Hunter (ya fic)

River of Fire – Erin Hunter (ya fic)

Amazing Brick Mosaics – Amanda Brack (j 688.725)

Solo, A Star Wars Story, the Official Guide (j 791.4372)

Star Wars Encyclopedia of Starfighters and Other Vehicles (j 791.4375)

The Princess Dolls – Ellen Schwartz (j fic)

Whatshisface – Gordon Korman (j fic)

The Story Collector – Kristin O’Donnell Tubb (j fic)

The Ice Chips and the Magical Rink – Roy MacGregor (j fic)

Monsters Unleashed: Bugging Out – John Kloepfer (j fic)

Missing Mike – Shari Green (j fic)

Seeker of the Crown – Ruth Lauren (j fic)