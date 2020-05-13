At least ‘Epoch Times’ isn’t Chinese government propaganda

Thanks Mr. Rock, your inability to refute points and then proceed with name calling to try and shut down opposing views shows the bankruptcy of your arguments. I take this as a positive reinforcement of my arguments.

I am tired of political correctness. It is extremely dangerous as it prevents free speech and the ability to have frank open discussions.

David Killgore, former Canadian Secretary of State (Asia-Pacific) and human rights lawyer David Matas published a report in 2007, Bloody Harvest: Revised Report into Allegations of Organ Harvesting of Falun Gong Practitioners in China.

The 610 office is the Chinese Comunist party arm responsible for the murder of a particular subset of their population to supply organs. Not to mention the torture at the forced labour re-education camps. Communist utopia is always just one execution away. (sarcastic)

When there are no property rights a person cannot own themselves or their organs. The government is simply redistributing property as it sees fit in the name of equality. Another example of how socialism leads to communism, and communism is the road to misery.

I hear the leftist arguments that racism is about power. It is not. You might want to ask yourself how a group of people of Chinese descent, who have actually been victimized, be racist against China? Could it be that it just is not fitting the narrative?

Former CSIS (Canadian spies) director Richard Fadden warned in a CBC television interview in 2010 that China was seeking to infiltrate and influence Canadian institutions, including provincial and local governments and universities. Giving credence to the fact we are not getting the full story from our government officials and have to rely on other sources for truth. At least I know the Epoch Times is not written by the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

