Assembly member urges “no” vote

I was a member of the citizens coalition that studied the potential for amalgamation of the city and the municipality.

I won’t waste time with any details because I can state with certainty that no predictable benefit or cost savings to any citizens would happen as a result of amalgamation, with the exception of a $10 to $20 decrease in a few people’s annual property tax, balanced by a similar increase for others. I will further comment that reasons to move forward with amalgamation are based on something other than a definable benefit to the voting public.

After spending upwards of 40 hours studying the subject I was surprised and somewhat confused by the recommendation of the coalition to proceed with an amalgamation vote. Perhaps the only foreseeable winner of a yes vote would be North Cowichan, who could then control the development or overage of such within the city core as they please. In return, the City of Duncan would lose legislative control of an area that has significantly different economic, social and political interests than the municipality.

The only legitimate disparity that I saw revealed during the coalition meetings was a difference in signage allowances on highway frontage lots. This can be easily rectified without spending millions of dollars. There are also policing issues but considering that policing costs would increase in the event of amalgamation it seems reasonable to pursue other methods of dealing with them. You can help here by writing to the provincial justice minister and asking for more full-time officers in Duncan and North Cowichan.

Amalgamation would be a permanent decision; there is very little if any potential to initiate separation proceedings after the deed has been done.

So unless you have some vested interest in amalgamation or are certain of a benefit that wasn’t made clear to those who took part in the citizens coalition, I urge you to vote no to amalgamation. If you don’t care, vote no. Don’t saddle those of us who do care with something that isn’t even predicted to be of overall benefit to you, especially if it’s a something that you aren’t particularly motivated to educate yourself about.

Many thanks in advance.

Tanya Ablonczy

Duncan