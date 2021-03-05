She is also not the arbiter of what violence should and should not be condemned.

Argument misleading

Regardless of how nuanced a discussion of violence in pursuit of a political cause is, my point stands that Perry Foster does not speak for all law-abiding Canadians.

Regardless of how much cherry-picking April Gibson would like to do on the internet she is also not the arbiter of what violence should and should not be condemned.

Her argument otherwise is not worth responding to because it is so off point and intentionally misleading it is transparent in its attempt to camouflage the Trumpian-like sentiment “Some very fine people on both sides,” of both her and Foster’s letters.

Dara Quast

Cobble Hill

