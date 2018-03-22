Area resident in favour of Interpretive Center for Barriere

To the editor;

With regard to the editorial in the March 15 issue of the Star/Journal re: the Smart Cities Challenge.

I believe Council has already indicated their support of the “UFO”, i.e. the Interpretive Center – a cooperative effort in partnership with the Simpcw people.

So take heart, all you forward-thinking citizens who have already indicated your approval for this project through your many letters of support.

As reported at the Tuesday evening community meeting on March 12, the Wells Gray Info Center attracts upwards of 300,000 visitors annually.

No, this did not happen overnight. But these people pass through Barriere on their way, and so far we have not done much to bring them in to our own community.

An Interpretive Center along the lines of Brian Bondar’s vision would go a long way towards accomplishing this; a center to showcase the valley’s aboriginal history, incredibly diverse plant and animal communities, the arts community, the museum, space for seminars and workshops, realistic wildlife exhibits, and much more.

A detailed and thoroughly researched draft of a business plan is already in place, showing a realistic view of self-sufficiency that should impose no financial hardships on the community even if it does take a few years to achieve maximum potential.

Start small? Take baby steps because you are afraid of sinking? No dream that is worthwhile starts small.

Have the courage to reach for the stars, Barriere! We have nothing to loose and a great deal to

gain.

Bev Henry

Barriere, B.C.