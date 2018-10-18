Area D meeting was attempt to ambush Iannidinardo

With regard to the two letters written about Lori Iannidinardo in Wednesdays’ paper, please note:

1. We are truly fortunate to have someone like Lori working on our behalf representing and caring for the people of Cowichan Bay for the past 10 years.

2. Lori listens, researches, and makes informed decisions.

3. Lori has demonstrated her commitment to the people, the environment, and to the economic health of our community.

4. Lori consistently attempts to bring people together and is never divisive.

I do not know Mr. Fast but applaud his willingness to run for public office. I would hope he does not condone the useless dialogue of two men who obviously wrote their letters together as several key phrases are identical in their letters to the editor. To Mr. Paton-Gay, you have made it abundantly clear on social media how you feel about Ms. Iannidinardo and you were scheduled to chair one of the two meetings she was “invited” to attend. Please do not feign outrage when it was an obvious attempt to ambush Ms. Iannidinardo.

Respectfully,

John Ellis

Cowichan Bay