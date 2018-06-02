Are you satisfied with the BC Wildfire Service’s updates regarding fires this year?

“Absolutely. I find everything I open, I find something telling us about whats going on or what’s happening within a couple hundred kilometres, at least. It makes me feel a lot safer and knowing where things are and how soon I have to get my family out of here.”

– Adam Gosselin

100 Mile House

“Yes and no. I do like whats going on with the fires but I wish that there were more updates. I know they update once in the morning and once in the evening, I just wish there were more. Maybe once in the beginning, the middle and the end of the day.”

– Brianna Boyce

100 Mile House

“It’s very informative. I get a lot of information from not only your paper as well as the sources that I have where I work at. It’s quite informative of whats happening. “

– Tanis Neilsen

100 Mile House

“I’m actually very impressed with the service they provide. It’s almost up-to-date daily correspondence, it’s timely. “

– Charles Bowett

100 Mile House

