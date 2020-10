Vote now in our weekly poll

Like everything else this year, Halloween will be different because of COVID-19.

The usual Treat City event at Bovill Square in Smithers won’t happen but a scaled down version is in the works.

And trick-or-treating is a go, with precautions to maintain physical distancing, B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.

