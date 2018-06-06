Are senior homeowners getting shaft from North Cowichan?

It is time that you do some investigating of North Cowichan municipality.

For two years they have boasted that they have kept tax increase to three or less per cent. The last two years my taxes have increased more than double digit.

To make it worse they have included a shiny brochure that states that a home assessed at $390K will pay $1,575.00. My assessed value is $330K and yet my tax bill is $2,515.57 and that is after the seniors grant.

I cannot be the only one getting the shaft from these despicable people.

Tony Whiteley

Chemainus