Applaud aid focusing mostly on individuals

I applaud the Liberal government’s choice to put people first by primarily focusing on aid to individuals. During this period when the people of Canada are being helped by government (and conservatives throughout the country are recognizing the government has an important role to play), this is the time for bold action to build the healthy future we want.

Please do not waste valuable Canadian funds to support the dying fossil fuel industry. While individuals are getting personal support, free them to be creative and transition to building a clean energy future.

Susan Elo

Mill Bay

