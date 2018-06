Your readers may recall my letter about meeting Premier John Horgan at the Victoria airport. Well ... waddyaknow. I met him again at a hotel in Revelstoke.

I reminded him and thanked him for the improvements to Highway 14 and asked about his second promise to provide a medical facility in Sooke. Well, I struck out there but the premier remarked about Langford being first and Sooke sometime in the future.

Can’t wait for our third meeting wherever that might be. Stay tuned.

Fred Whittaker

Sooke