The CiCi Life animal sanctuary is under investigation by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. File photo

Animal sanctuary investigation needs to be explained

CiCi Life facility receives support

(Due to an error, this letter appeared incorrectly in Wednesday’s Star. Editor’s note)

In response to Ci Ci Life animal sanctuary being investigated by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for transporting injured or sickly calves. vWhy is the organic dairy being protected by the government while the person who rescued and cared for these injured animals is being investigated?

That the dairy industry produces sickly and injured animals is not a secret. Even the uninjured cows, after being forcibly milked for five of their 25 year life span, are killed, butchered and sent into the food (meat) chain.

I suppose many environmentalists and vegetarians are shy about admitting to the suffering of animals and planetary degredation they are causing because of their support of animal agriculture and do not want attention to be brought to this hypocrisy. But having our government investigating those acting out of compassion towards other living beings is simply not acceptable behaviour and needs to be explained.

Gene Schmunk

Nelson

