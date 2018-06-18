Amalgamation a bad deal for Duncan residents

I have more trust in a 20-plus year city mayor and long time city resident (Mike Coleman) than I do a first term councillor, resident of North Cowichan, who skips a Duncan council meeting to attend an open house on amalgamation and promote his beliefs.

I was Duncan CAO for seven years and I still live in the city. I have a vested interest in what is best for the city.

I know the level of service and attention paid to residents of Duncan, and to keeping downtown Duncan a vibrant core. Currently, 5,000 Duncan residents have the ear of council. Amalgamated, 35,000 residents will be competing for the ear of council. Who do you think stands a better chance of being heard? Are you willing to dilute your representation for some promised miniscule saving in taxes?

The $11 million from the province is money the province already pays to, or on behalf of, the city. However, after five years, the amalgamated city will be short some $2 million a year. Will they cut back spending?

Duncan residents will pay more for water and sewer. North Cowichan residents will pay less.

Staff salaries are higher in North Cowichan. Amalgamated wages will all rise to the higher level.

North Cowichan has 22 times the debt of Duncan; equivalent to about $725 per capita for North Cowichan and only $250 per capita for Duncan. How much of North Cowichan’s debt will be assumed by Duncan residents? (Technical analysis)

Duncan reserve funds are equivalent to about $1,250 per capita. North Cowichan’s are only about $250 per capita. Who will be spending whose money? (Technical analysis)

What will happen if Catalyst ever closes due to over-taxation, lack of water supply, or Donald Trump’s tariffs?

Vote to maintain your current levels of service and your greater influence on what happens in your neighbourhood. Vote to maintain the identity and importance of Duncan in the Valley. Vote “no” on June 23.

Tom Ireland

former CAO & professional planner

Duncan