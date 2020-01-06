Who is going to be responsible for the medical, dental and housing costs for these people?

Allowing immigrants to bring parents, grandparents will break the system

Good day, Prime Minister:

I recently read, Jan. 2 on CBC news website, that your government is changing the rules that surround immigrants applying for permission to allow their parents and grandparents immigration status into Canada. The article mentioned 20,000 to 25,000 immigrants being allowed to apply taking the number of parents and grandparents from 25,000 immigrants to be 300,000 additional senior citizens.

Mr. Trudeau, I’m sure you know the difficulties faced by many senior Canadian citizens when it comes to health/dental care and viable living arrangements. These Canadian citizens have worked all their lives and paid into the Canadian tax system, yet that same system does not adequately care for their needs.

Along with many senior Canadian citizens living below the poverty line, their opportunity to find medical and dental care along with affordable housing is non-existent.

The CBC continually writes about the lack of medical care in many communities and there are numerous articles describing the emerging lack of medical practitioners due to the retirement of so many doctors.

Now you and your government suggest that a landed immigrant can apply for and receive government acceptance to bring in both their parents and grandparents into this country.

Who is going to be responsible for the medical, dental and housing costs for these people? Will the care given to these “senior citizens” take the place of our own seniors getting proper treatment? If the government has such a surplus of dollars in the Canadian medical system then why are our seniors treated so terribly by that very system?

Are you expecting that the Canadian taxpayer should agree to financing these new costs when we can’t even look after our own seniors who have paid their dues to this country through a lifetime of work?

If immigrants want their parents and grandparents to live with them in this country; then those immigrants should have to pay the entire social, medical, dental and housing costs for their relatives while they are living in our country.

This is not racist, it is just practical.

As long as we can’t look after our own, those who have paid Canadian taxes all their lives, then we shouldn’t be looking to adopt a policy that will break the system.

Greg Whynacht

Youbou