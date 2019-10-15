I've seen Alistair in the House of Commons, and I know that he's the man for the job.

Alistair fights for us, DeLong didn’t show up

This election, like in 2015, I am proud to say that I will be casting my vote for Alistair MacGregor. While I was already confident about this heading into election season, my decision was solidified after seeing his performances during recent debates. If I had been wavering, however, the lack of presence by Alana DeLong would have certainly further influenced my decision.

We need elected officials who will fight for us. I’ve seen Alistair in the House of Commons, and I know that he’s the man for the job. At the very least, our elected officials need to show up for us, and to show that they care about what we the constituents think and feel. Alistair has always gone above and beyond in this regard. DeLong couldn’t even be bothered to attend the debate.

My choice is clear. I hope yours is too.

Matthew Kercher

Lake Cowichan