What Albertans so stridently demanded for themselves they would now refuse to others.

Albertans may drown in their bitumen

As someone who is old enough to remember the furor Albertans made about Pierre Trudeau’s attempt to create a national energy policy that benefited all Canadians I am forced to object when they now claim they should be allowed to impose their will on British Columbia because it is “in the national interest.” Permit one who remembers the bumper stickers demanding we “let the eastern bastards freeze in the dark” to suggest that in this case the easterners may drown in their own bitumen.

Ms. Notley and her version of New Democrats have at least established that hypocrisy is not an exclusive province of the American conservative. What Albertans so stridently demanded for themselves they would now refuse to others. If, as they have always insisted, the natural resources of Alberta belong to Albertans alone then the same must be true for British Columbians as well.

Viva la Colombie Britannique libre!

David Lowther

Mesachie Lake