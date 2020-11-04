To the Editor;

Donald Trump is talking of claiming a victory if the early numbers go his way.

I like this approach as my football team led at the end on the first quarter – victory assured, although later quarters were less positive.

I had the first two numbers of the Lotto – time to spend the money, although not all subsequent numbers matched mine.

My racehorse was leading as it entered the straight – time to collect the cup, even though a few sprinted past soon after.

I look for the positive in life to, but I’m not claiming victory till someone else, who is credible, confirms it.

Aim for a win, hope for a win, although be ready to congratulate the winner if it is someone else.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia

Barriere Star Journal