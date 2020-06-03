Agree with disgust at proposed CVRD pay increase

I must say I agree with Simone Black’s support of Dumont’s letter in that “Proposed CVRD director raise obscene”. Yes, I’m sure the directors are very busy what with meetings etc., but a 33 per cent increase in wages? How dare they!

I also agree with the language used by Dumont in expressing his disgust. Such flagrant disregard for taxpayers money requires such expression, especially when elected officials are allowed to give themselves such a wage increase without taxpayers input. Needless to say, it’s time to put a stop to such a “privilege”.

John Walker

Cobble Hill

Cowichan Valley Citizen