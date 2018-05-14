Aging artists appreciate assistance

Kudos and thanks to the ladies who so graciously volunteered their time to mentor and cheerfully offer advice and inspiration to a group of "aging artists" at the McMillan Arts Centre. Well done!

Joan Gould

Parksville

A faith in the process of life itself

