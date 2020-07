An honorary citizen of Canada at the initiative of Prime Minister Stephen Harper in 2010.

Aga Kahn a good friend to have

The recent criticism of the Trudeau government raised the ethical breach of Justin Trudeau holidaying with a friend.

We should be pleased the friend is the Aga Khan, an honorary citizen of Canada at the initiative of Prime Minister Stephen Harper in 2010. The Aga Khan was conferred an honorary degree by the University of Toronto in 2013 for his foundation’s work on international peace and development initiatives in poorer countries.

John Boettger

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen