Adapt ‘BeforePay’ and help your economy

To the editor;

As we enter a new decade and strive to the future, I read a lot about ‘AfterPay’ which seems to be of great benefit especially to its shareholders. I have decided to reintroduce a well-established concept ‘BeforePay’, this has been in use for a long time and the benefits will help our economy.

The concept is simple and very popular with older people, you save the money and then you buy what you need or even what you want. There are no interest costs or fees for late payments as you can’t forget any payments.

Perhaps we all need to be realistic and take the sensible approach although some items such as cars or houses may need to be bought with bank assistance.

With so many people in need it might also be worth considering the idea of only buying what we need rather than what we also want and giving to charities.

Give now, Karma will repay you later.

Regards,

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia