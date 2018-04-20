Action of store staff, EMTs earns kudos

I had a bit of a blackout the other day in the checkout lane at Qualicum Foods and would like to give a shout-out to Colin, Richard, Darcy and all the rest of the staff who were so helpful and generous with their concern and time.

The blackout itself, two of them actually, in quick succession, was kind of hilarious in its own way, but the QF staff was thoroughly professional all the way. Kudos! They sat with me while we waited for the EMTs, who were each both professional in their own way, as well.

I could have lived without the EMTs’ cornball jokes or the suggestion that I was acting after all my vitals checked out, but there it is. On the whole, a story to tell and one I won’t be repeating anytime soon. Take care, and thanks again!

Darryl Magee

Qualicum Beach

