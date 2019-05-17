Absolutely no risk to health from WiFi

I've been in RF communications both professionally and hobby for almost 40 years

Having read the letter to the editor of Friday, May 17, claiming WiFi to be dangerous to seniors, it appears this person has absolutely no knowledge of radio frequency emissions or output power of these devices.

They are so low powered that there is no health risk to those around them. In fact this writer’s cellular telephone is more dangerous than a properly installed WiFi system.

I’ve been in RF communications both professionally and hobby for almost 40 years and can say the government’s safe working distance calculations would at these frequencies and power require the senior at any risk to have one of these devices at such close proximity, such as attached to their head for a considerably protracted period of time, to even indicate any possibility of risk.

Talking on a cell phone generates more multi frequency radiation spectrally in a shorter period of time directly into the head, yet no one has died from phoning home.

The only reason hospitals restrict RF devices is to prevent any “possibility” of interference with highly sensitive specialized bio-metric monitoring equipment not found in senior homes… get a life!

James Cooper

Metchosin