A Vernon Second World War Veteran pens poem

'Let us not forget the past,' Second World War Veteran writes

People gather to honour the fallen during a Remembrance Day ceremony at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (Chad Hipolito/CP photo)

Sixty-three years ago today;

He was shivering in the back;

The boat was swaying on the waves;

‘Go man,’ they yelled, ‘it’s time.’

We went and a lot weren’t lucky;

They fell before they reached the beach.

Those that made it fell to their knees;

Their legs wouldn’t take them.

But at last, they rose and forward they went;

Guns blazing, they fought well.

It took a while, but we took the beach;

Then a sad task lay before us.

We recorded the fallen, a grim task indeed;

It was sad, very sad indeed.

Friends lay here and friends lay there;

What can a person say?

We bowed our heads and said a prayer;

And moved on with more tasks before us.

Let us not forget the past;

Not me, not you, nor you.

Joe Goldenthal fought in the Second World War and he shared this poem he wrote years ago.

He is turning 96 this year.

Vernon Morning Star