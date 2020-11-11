A Vernon Second World War Veteran pens poem

Sixty-three years ago today;
He was shivering in the back;
The boat was swaying on the waves;
‘Go man,’ they yelled, ‘it’s time.’
We went and a lot weren’t lucky;
They fell before they reached the beach.
Those that made it fell to their knees;
Their legs wouldn’t take them.
But at last, they rose and forward they went;
Guns blazing, they fought well.
It took a while, but we took the beach;
Then a sad task lay before us.
We recorded the fallen, a grim task indeed;
It was sad, very sad indeed.
Friends lay here and friends lay there;
What can a person say?
We bowed our heads and said a prayer;
And moved on with more tasks before us.
Let us not forget the past;
Not me, not you, nor you.
Joe Goldenthal fought in the Second World War and he shared this poem he wrote years ago.
He is turning 96 this year.